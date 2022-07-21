Wong Leads After Box 36

Upon completion of box 38, which is the last box for Toma Vunadidir LLG, counting officials returned to count boxes 14 and 15 for Inland Baining LLG that was disputed last Thursday by scrutineers for seal issues and put aside.

Box 38 contained votes from Baie, Vunararere, Tamanairik 1 and 2. Quality check of all 38 boxes is expected to take place soon.

The top 5 candidates after primary counts are:

Jelta Wong (URP) - 5,919 Malakai Tabar (NA) - 2,986 Theo Torot (PNG National Party) - 2,844 Paul Raia (Liberal Party) - 2,345 Daniel Kapen (Independent) - 2, 345.

Total allowable ballot papers 35, 069 while Informal ballot papers at 1,512.