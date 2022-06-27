Wobiro Loses Candidacy Rights

Acting Judge Gertrude Tamade, in delivering her judgement this morning, said Mr. Wobiro has lost his right as a candidate.

“I am of the view that Mr Wobiro does not have an arguable case as yet until the Supreme Court grants him leave to apply for Slip Rule,” she said.

“Mr Wobiro's conviction and sentence still stands without a free pardon.

“I accept the submissions by the Electoral Commission that as of 4:06 pm on 23 June 2022, Mr Wobiro is no longer a candidate as per the Electoral Commissioner's lawful authority to reject his nomination,” she added.

Mr. Wobiro was elected the Governor for Western Province in the 2012 NGE and during his term of office was charged for conspiracy to defraud the State. He was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The former Governor however argued in court that he had lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence in the Supreme Court on 23 February 2017 where his charge of misappropriation was reduced to six years.

However, in that ruling, the court dismissed the appeal on his convictions.

On 18 May 2017, Mr Wobiro lodged an Application for Leave to File a Slip Rule Application in the Supreme Court to review the decision.

On June 22, 2022 he wrote to the Electoral Commissioner requesting that he should not be rejected from the nominations in the elections as his case falls under section 103(4) and (5) of the Constitution.

The Electoral Commission however argued that Wobiro came to Court late to seek injunction as the date on which the Electoral Commissioner requested for him and others to respond to EC’s statement had lapsed on 23 June 2022.

The EC maintains that as of June 23rd 2022, Mr Wobiro is no longer an eligible candidate for the 2022 National General Elections.