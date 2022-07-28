WNB Regional Seat update

The current progressive tally top 5- WNB provincial seat are:

Sasindran Muthuvel – PANGU – 33, 352 Gari Baki – PNC – 28, 475 Mark Lebong – NA – 11, 621 Willie Edo – ILP – 9, 151 Chris P Lagisa – Independent – 6, 203

Trailing in sixth place is Independent candidate, Stanis Hoffman-5, 218 votes, in seventh place is ULP candidate, Daniel A Kanau- 4, 939.

The total Formal Ballot papers recorded is at 117, 828 and the Votes Distributed after exclusion is 2, 258 while the exhausted votes is at 8.

The remaining ballot papers is 117, 820. The Absolute majority is 58, 911.