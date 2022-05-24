WNB nominations continue well

Chairman of the WNB Provincial Election Steering Committee Robert Dau said that people should be civilized now to understand the laws for election. Mr Dau appealed to supporters and candidates to refrain from causing any issues that might disrupt the nomination period.

Returning Officer Emily Kelton announced the following nominated candidates for West New Britain: Kandrian Gloucester 15, Nakanai 11, Talasea 22, and WNB Provincial with 10 candidates.

ULP candidates nominated on Monday: Blaise Dau for Talasea Open Phil Hans Wai for Nakanai Open, and Beven Saile for Kandrian Gloucester.

After four days of nominations, 56 men and two women have signed to contest.