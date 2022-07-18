WNB counting to start mid-week

Provincial Returning Officer Emily Kelton said Nakanai Open electorate has completed polling and will be the first to begin counting.

"I'm allowing for Wednesday purposely to have the presiding officers to complete their journals and the reports and then we start counting on Wednesday 8am sharp and then continue on till complete. This will be followed by Talasea and then Kandrian Gloucester. The Provincial (seat) will be the last," said PRO Kelton.

Polling for Kandrian Gloucester District was said to be completed by end of today July 18. It is hoped counting will commence by Thursday 14th July.

PRO Kelton said polling in Bali Vitu should be completed by this Wednesday, followed by counting.

All the ballot boxes will be transported back on the Navy Ship HMPNGS Rochus l Lokinap.

Meanwhile preparations are being done for the counting at the White House, Indoor Stadium.