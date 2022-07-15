WNB Counting Progress

He took an early lead with 3393 followed by PNC candidate, Francis Marus on 2086 and PNG Party candidate Joseph Taubasa Junior on third place with 936 votes.

In the Regional count after count 6, former top cop Gari Baki leads with 2751 votes, followed by Liberal party candidate Willie Edo on 2345 and third is sitting Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel with 1325 votes

After count six in the Talasea Open, Pangu Candidate John Tuka is on 1015, with People’s Party candidate Freddie Reu Kumai on second spot with 860 votes and ULP candidate Blaise Dau running on third with 540.

Counting is conducted in LLGs and the accumulative total for the Regional seat is yet to be tallied and Kandrian Gloucester counting began last night, 14th July.