WNB Closes In On Polling

Talasea LLG polling will be completed tomorrow, 11th July.

At Nalobu Ward 1 of Talasea LLG it was a hive of activities. There were long queues from both women and men while supporters of various candidates were sitting at their respective tents with market vendors in other tents.

But all was peaceful and orderly despite few hiccups with voters wanting answers regarding no names on the roll. The last day of polling for Hoskins LLG ended on Friday 8th July leaving Talasea LLG polling to be completed on Monday 11th July.

Meanwhile, Kaliai Kove LLG, the Assistant Returning Officer, Ben Penga, said Wards 4, 5 and 6 by Teams 39, 40, and 41 were disrupted last Wednesday and Thursday 6th-7th July, due to fighting among supporters of candidates.

Polling officials were chased away during the fight.

He suspended three Polling Teams on Wednesday and requested for immediate deployment of the Police and DF Response Unit to move in quickly to attend to the situation.

PPC Chief Inspector, John Iara is happy with the overall progress of polling so far in the province.

He said they had anticipated rowdy polling in Talasea LLG, but it was peaceful. He said voters complained of not having their names on the electoral roll but they didn’t disrupt polling.

“We commend the people of Talasea for taking ownership of the elections especially with the series of events before elections especially with fights and law and order issues affecting the people.

“We put so much of our effort in manpower to concentrate in Talasea area, where they went through polling peacefully.”