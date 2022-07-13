WNB Ballot Box Rumours Brushed Aside

Scrutineers of various candidates have been camping in front of the Kimbe Police Station where the ballot boxes are stored that were taken to the counting venue at the white house yesterday, 13th July.

However, Provincial Election Steering Committee Chairman, Robert Dau dismissed the scrutineers’ claims as just rumours.

“Igat sampla toktok nao, planti ol rumours I wok lo kamap (There has been talks and plenty rumours) especially from the scrutineers that igat sampla ballot boxes nao I wok long raun raun nambaut arasait. Mi laik toksave long public dat displa ol tok tok em I giaman, ino kam lo notice blo ol lain polling official blo yumi lo displa ol ballot boxes ( I want to inform the public that this are not true, this has not come to the attention of the polling officials regarding the ballot boxes) .

“Sapos ol I harim displa kain tok tok, plis noken bilivim ol displa kain tok tok na ol displa (if you hear of such rumours, do not believe it). In addition, there are talks about ol unmarked vehicles blong ol police, yes there are unmarked vehicles. Ol vehicles em mipla i haiarim long givim ol lain blo yumi lo police ol MS 18 na ol lain blo yumi lo defence force (There are also talks about the unmarked vehicles, but they have been hired for the police and defence personnel to do their work),” said Mr Dau.

He elaborated saying, “These are vehicles authorized by WNB Provincial Election Steering Committee long to give to Security Personnel to use. The rumours head it is not.

From me as Chairman of the Provincial Election Steering Committee ol displa ol tok tok noken harim noken bilivim. Ino ol trupla tok tok, em ol make up ol tok tok, maybe yupla I harim ol stories lo narapla provinces especially up in the Highlands lo ol displa ol kain situation na yupla I kam to conclusion that this is what lo hia lo WNB yumi wok lo wokim.”

Scrutineers were told they were not allowed to participate in the training. They (scrutineers) requested to participate in the counting. Mr Dau said it is required by law the scrutineers witness the counting process.

Meanwhile, the white house has been prepared for training of Counting Officials comprising of PO’s and APO’s.

Returning Officer for Talasea, Martin Linge went through the counting process with counting officials for Talasea Open, while ARO for Hoskins LLG addressed counting officials for Nakanai Open.