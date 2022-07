Jiwaka Provincial Election Manager, Rossie Pandihau confirmed the deferral with this newsroom today.

She clarified that the deferral was done as security personnel engaged for the province are still in Enga and Southern Highlands attending to election-related violence.

However, Ms Pandihau said polling officials for remote parts of Jiwaka have been deployed with sensitive election materials.

It will be a one day polling for both provinces. Meantime, Chimbu Province also goes to polls tomorrow.