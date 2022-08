After the 12th elimination, Gordon Wesley (PNC) was leading with 28,426 votes.

Gordon Wesley (PNC) - 28,426 Tim Neville (NA) - 21,158 Titus Philemon (URP) - 20,361 Charles Watson Lepani (PNGP) - 12,145 Jennifer Rudd (PANGU Pati) - 10,718 Charles Abel (ODP) - 8, 993 Rex Kaikuyawa (IND) - 8,116

The absolute majority (50%+1) is at 54,959 votes.