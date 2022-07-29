 

Wau-Waria Exclusion 1 Update

10:56, July 29, 2022
Wau-Waria in Morobe Province is continuing their second exclusion today.

During first exclusion, 15 candidates were eliminated as of 1.30am today.

The progressive tally:

  1. Marsh Narewec (PNGDP) – 4,134
  2. Asher Patengi Liuliu (Ind) – 2,257
  3. Rex Mauri (URP) – 2,246
  4. Wayang Kawa (Ind) – 2,134
  5. Boto Gaupu (PNC) – 1,935
  6. Levi Wartovo (Ind) – 1,579
  7. Benoma Siria (Ind) – 1,383
  8. Noel Kipindu (PLP) – 1,059
  9. Timothy Bandul Malo (Ind) – 1,016
  10. Ligogo Wawa (SDP) – 1,013
  11. Nelson Tia (PANGU) – 1,009
  12. Joikere Kusip (PNGP) – 971
  13. Pindong Niko (Ind) – 960
  14. Willie Sine (ULP) – 952
  15. Manfred Allan Sako (PFP) – 878
  16. Judas Sali Giamayung (Ind) – 836
  17. Noah Akuli (PAP) – 753
  18. Sabi Pati (NGP) – 626

Absolute majority: 12,872 votes

