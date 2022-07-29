Wau-Waria Exclusion 1 Update

During first exclusion, 15 candidates were eliminated as of 1.30am today.
The progressive tally:
- Marsh Narewec (PNGDP) – 4,134
- Asher Patengi Liuliu (Ind) – 2,257
- Rex Mauri (URP) – 2,246
- Wayang Kawa (Ind) – 2,134
- Boto Gaupu (PNC) – 1,935
- Levi Wartovo (Ind) – 1,579
- Benoma Siria (Ind) – 1,383
- Noel Kipindu (PLP) – 1,059
- Timothy Bandul Malo (Ind) – 1,016
- Ligogo Wawa (SDP) – 1,013
- Nelson Tia (PANGU) – 1,009
- Joikere Kusip (PNGP) – 971
- Pindong Niko (Ind) – 960
- Willie Sine (ULP) – 952
- Manfred Allan Sako (PFP) – 878
- Judas Sali Giamayung (Ind) – 836
- Noah Akuli (PAP) – 753
- Sabi Pati (NGP) – 626
Absolute majority: 12,872 votes