Wau-Waria Exclusion 1 Update

During first exclusion, 15 candidates were eliminated as of 1.30am today.

The progressive tally:

Marsh Narewec (PNGDP) – 4,134 Asher Patengi Liuliu (Ind) – 2,257 Rex Mauri (URP) – 2,246 Wayang Kawa (Ind) – 2,134 Boto Gaupu (PNC) – 1,935 Levi Wartovo (Ind) – 1,579 Benoma Siria (Ind) – 1,383 Noel Kipindu (PLP) – 1,059 Timothy Bandul Malo (Ind) – 1,016 Ligogo Wawa (SDP) – 1,013 Nelson Tia (PANGU) – 1,009 Joikere Kusip (PNGP) – 971 Pindong Niko (Ind) – 960 Willie Sine (ULP) – 952 Manfred Allan Sako (PFP) – 878 Judas Sali Giamayung (Ind) – 836 Noah Akuli (PAP) – 753 Sabi Pati (NGP) – 626

Absolute majority: 12,872 votes