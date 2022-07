The results are:

Marsh Narewec (PNGD) – 501 Asher Patengi Liuliu (Independent) – 254 Levi Wartovo (Future of PNG Party) – 229 Judas Sali Giamayung – 213 Wayang Kawa (Ind) – 203

This is count 3 of 25.

The ballot boxes were from Wau Urban, Ward 9, and wards 1 and 2 of Wau Rural.