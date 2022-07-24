Wau-Waria Count 14 Update

After count 14, here is the progressive tally:
- Marsh Narewec (PNGDP) – 2,770
- Asher Patengi Liuliu (Ind) – 1,407
- Wayang Kawa (Ind) – 988
- Levi Wartovo (Future of PNG) – 876
- Manfred Allan Sako (PFP) – 755
Counts 12, 13 and 14 were from Wards 4,5,6,7 and 8 of Waria LLG.
Wards covered in counting so far:
- Wau Urban – All wards counted
- Wau Rural – Wards 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 20.
- Waria – Wards 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and 8
Wards remaining:
- Wau Rural – Wards 7-19
- Waria – Wards 9-17
(Picture: RM Media)