 

Wau-Waria Count 14 Update

BY: Carmella Gware
12:23, July 24, 2022
274 reads

Morobe’s Wau-Waria electorate suspended counting at 1.30 this morning.

After count 14, here is the progressive tally:

  1. Marsh Narewec (PNGDP) – 2,770
  2. Asher Patengi Liuliu (Ind) – 1,407
  3. Wayang Kawa (Ind) – 988
  4. Levi Wartovo (Future of PNG) – 876
  5. Manfred Allan Sako (PFP) – 755

Counts 12, 13 and 14 were from Wards 4,5,6,7 and 8 of Waria LLG.

Wards covered in counting so far:

  • Wau Urban – All wards counted
  • Wau Rural – Wards 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 20.
  • Waria – Wards 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and 8

Wards remaining:

  • Wau Rural – Wards 7-19
  • Waria – Wards 9-17        

(Picture: RM Media)

 

Tags: 
Wau-Waria
Morobe province
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Carmella Gware
  • 274 reads