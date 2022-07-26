Wabag return Dr Lino Tom to parliament

Dr. Tom polled a total 35,782 votes. He was followed by;

KENNEDY THOMAS LEMBAN - 10,807

MILFRED WANGATAU - 5574

SAMUEL PHILIP KENAI - 5474

PATO POTANE - 3948

Dr. Tom says that his priorities lie within fixing the election processes and work on electronic voting. He appealed to the people of Wabag for peace and invited those who contested against him to work together for the betterment of Wabag.

He thanked all the voters and supporters and the military personnel for their hard work throughout the election process.

“On behalf lo mi na femili blong mi, ol sapotas blo mi na ol pipol of Wabag mi laik tenk yu lo upla olgeta long upla putim bikpla effort go insait long displa election. Mi acknowledge presence long olgeta ol security officials, mi tok tenk yu lo yupla. Planit taim mipla ol pipol mipla sa putim yupla underneath lo planti kain kain unnecessary stress..on behalf lo ol pipol lo wabag na ol pipol lo Enga ating mi tok tenk you lo ol security officials,” said Dr. Lino Tom.

Returning Officer for Wabag Open John Puiyo commended his officials on a job well done despite the many challenges, adding that it has not been an easy election to get through.

After thanking the security personnel he made the formal announcement on Dr Tom's victory.

“The total number of ballot papers formal accounted for in this counting centre is 67, 568. When you divide that by 2 it is 33, 785. So, you reach that 33, 785 midway between close to count number 70, but we proceeded on to complete the counting of the boxes. So, your absolute majority winning figure is 35, 000 going over the absolute majority figure,” he said.