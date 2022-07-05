Voter number drops, officials concerned

Election manager, Simon Soheke, said he is currently investigating why a ward in Kome Rural in Menyamya District, called Koeki, had 600 voters in 2017 while this year, only 235 voters have been listed.

“Em i wanpla kain nau,” he stated. “Mi olsem administrator blo elections lo Morobe, em disla em i no gutpla. (This is something else. As the administrator of elections in Morobe, I feel that this is not good.)

“If somebody is doing that then he or she has to be held accountable for this.

“I’ll be doing my own investigations based on the comparison of 2017 and the electoral roll that we said we updated in 2022.

“2017 and 2019 (by-election) was our best roll, where we used to update our 2022 roll.”

Soheke said they will have to determine whether officials tasked with roll updates were responsible or the system itself was letting them down.

He further said ballot papers have been supplied according to the number of voters in the current electoral roll, which means that there will be a shortage when the voting population turns up.

He is concerned that issues will arise for both voters and polling officials on ground.