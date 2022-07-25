Usino Bundi Open starts Counting

Security Contingent Commander for the district, Inspector Edward Alphonse was at the counting venue. He confirmed that counting will start today as all polling in the district are complete.

He said the counting venue will be at the Opotio Rimoru Hall at Walium Stadium.

Commander Alphonse said security personnel have been deployed to the counting venue to ensure counting is conducted peacefully.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang also confirmed that counting is progressing for Madang Open, Bogia and Sumkar. Middle Ramu and Rai Coast will start soon.