As of 9pm Wednesday, 27th July, the progressive results show the gradual rise of votes for Kua, followed by Independent contenders and only Social Democratic Party in the top five racing in slow pace.

Kerenga Kua – PNGNP – 6,732 Mark Gunua – Independent – 3, 185 Kennedy Wemin – Independent – 2, 321 Joseph Numapo – Independent – 2, 013 Mark Kumul – SDP – 2, 006

More updates to follow as counting continues.