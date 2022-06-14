Update electoral Roll: Observer

This process should be completed earlier in advance of the election and finalised prior to the cut-off upon the issue of the writs.

“Security measures should be put in place to prevent further changes to the roll after the cut-off point, and political parties and candidates should receive copies of the final electoral roll in advance of the polling period,” it stated.

The COG, after the 2017 elections, recommended that the PNGEC consider providing for continuous voter registration, including online registration.

“The PNGEC should ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the voter registration process.”

The Group also recommended that existing local structures should be supported to collect enrolments and provincial election authorities should be responsible for maintaining the electoral rolls.

“The PNGEC should ensure oversight and accountability of this process, including providing adequate training.

“It is highly recommended that the PNGEC should develop a system for voter identification as a priority.

“The National Identification (NID) system, should it be successfully completed, and with sufficient provisions for data sharing with the PNGEC, could be used for this purpose.

“The PNGEC should also carry out awareness programmes over the enrolment process, including display of the rolls and initiatives such as the "Roll Look Up' app,” the COG stated.

It highlighted that voters should also be made aware of their rights to appeal decisions relating to their registration.

“Consideration should be given at future elections to providing voter registration forms at polling stations to voters turned away because their names are not on the roll, to help improve the roll's future accuracy

“Such registration forms should have a number and receipt so that the voter will have his or her registration number once the form is completed

“Appropriate security measure should also be in place to prevent multiple registration to improve the accuracy of the roll,” the COG recommended.