UN congratulates Bougainvilleans

UN Resident Coordinator in PNG, Gianluca Rampolla, said: “Throughout the process, Bougainvilleans exhibited deep rooted respect for human rights and democratic principles and demonstrated a profound commitment to peace.

“Once again a woman has been elected outside of the reserved seats in Bougainville, which is a significant milestone for women’s political participation in Papua New Guinea.

“The UN remains committed to work with Hon. Ishmael Toroama, once he is inaugurated as President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and continue to support the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

“The UN also looks forward to working with the new members of the Bougainville House of Representatives and the people of Bougainville.

“We acknowledge the leadership of outgoing President, John Momis, who played a critical role in ensuring the successful conduct of Bougainville successful referendum last year.”

(Members-elect in the Bougainville House of Representatives)