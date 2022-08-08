Two more seats for Madang yet to be declared

The following member-elects for Madang have been declared;

Robert Naguri (PANGU) Bogia Open

Jimmy Uguro (PANGU) Usino Bundi Open

Alexander Suguman Orame (URP) Sumkar Open

Bryan Kramer (AP) Madang Open

Kansol Harwii Kamandaru (Ind.) Middle Ramu Open.

Kamandaru was declared today as member-elect for Middle Ramu District.

This news room was also informed this morning that incumbent MP for Rai Coast District Peter Sapia was leading the race after the 36th elimination. In close pursuit is People First Party (PFP) candidate Kessy Sawang.

Meantime counting for the regional seat has begun with eliminations. PFP candidate Ramsy Pariwa leads the race followed by PANGU Pati candidate Jerry Singirok. Incumbent governor Peter Yama, leader of the People’s Labour Party, is running third.