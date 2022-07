The new member elect Daniel Tindipu was declared with 11,232 votes. This brings the number of Pangu candidates to six MPs.

The other Pangu MPs include, Tari Pori MP, James Marape, Hela Governor Philip Undialu, Komo-Margarima MP Mannasseh Makiba, Lae MP John Rosso, and the newly elected MP for Rabaul, Graham Rumet.