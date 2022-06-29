Tangui on teacher’s appointment as RO

Tangui is aware of the widespread backlash received when the head teacher of Ogeranang Primary School, Kawage Mesere, was appointed this month while Esia Batu’s appointment was revoked.

“As the program advisor, I do not want people to criticise our officers. If they are selected by the Electoral Commission, they must work together with them,” said Tangui.

“If they feel that they cannot do the job, it’s better to put him off and say, ‘We don’t want you there, we want a new one’.

“It must be done before the election period because we don’t want our teachers to get into trouble with the candidates and the scrutineers.”

Mesere’s appointment at the eleventh hour has been a cause for concern for 26 out of the 27 Finschhafen candidates.

Since last week, the candidates and their supporters have been in dialogue with the Morobe Electoral Commission.

Morobe’s election manager, Simon Soheke, said a team left for Port Moresby today to discuss the issue with the Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai.

He hopes that a resolution is reached before voters go to the polls starting next Monday.

(Morobe’s provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui)