Special Welcome For Sir Julius

Sir Julius thanked the New Ireland community, including the National Airports Corporation staff who paid the highest respect with a wash down of the Air Niugini aircraft that he flew in from Kavieng and a red carpet entrance.

NAC Managing Director, Rex Kiponge was also there with the New Ireland community to welcome Sir Julius and wife Lady Stella Chan.

Sir Julius shared his experience from almost 49 years ago in 1973 adding that Air Niugini and the Central Bank was set up under his leadership as the then Finance Minister.

“This treatment you’ve given me today brought back memories. I may be old, but up here I am still alright,” Sir Julius said pointing to his head.

While Sir Julius is yet to make his stance known on which camp to join, Sir Julius brings with him 45 years of experience in politics.