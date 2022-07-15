Southern Highlands Polling Peaceful

PPC Yangen said he did not receive any major incident and people have demonstrated that they wanted a peaceful, free, fair, safe and corruption-free election.



He said the candidates, supporters, and the public cooperated and behaved well during polling. PPC Yangen is expecting the same for counting leading up to declarations.



He was impressed when the people cooperated with electoral officials and security personnel to ensure the boxes were brought safely into Mendi Town for storage.



PPC Yangen said the boxes are now stored safely at the Mendi Police Station for counting.