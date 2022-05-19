 

Slow nomination day for NCD

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
13:19, May 19, 2022
115 reads

Setting up tent for nominations for the 2022 National General Elections was slow this morning in the nation’s capital, compared to the campaign hype delivered by supporters, which came out with a bang.

This newsroom visited all four nomination venues, Sir John Guise stadium, Ipi Park, Sir Hubert Murray stadium and Unagi Oval just before lunch time, and witnessed Electoral officials still setting up nomination booths.

NCD Regional Candidates will nominate today. North-East Candidate Wari Vele, and sitting MP, John Kaupa, also nominate today. Des Yaninen, who is contesting the Moresby-West seat is also expected to pay his nomination fees this afternoon.

The hype surrounding nominations is expected to pick up as the day moves towards the afternoon.

Tags: 
2022 National General Elections
National Capital District (NCD)
Author: 
Jemimah Sukbat
  • 115 reads