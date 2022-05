Six of the total nominees are women.

Lanieth Aua and Dulcie Kins, both independent candidates, are contesting the regional seat.

Three women are contesting the Gazelle Open seat. They are Theonila Watt running under Advance PNG Party, Kathleen Midal Kunai (Independent) and Magreth Sowa (Independent).

Cathleen Baragu is contesting the Kokopo Open seat under PNG One Nation Party