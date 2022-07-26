Sitting MPs Lead In POM Counting

The last count for MNE, count 84, had sitting MP John Kaupa in the lead.

John Kaupa (PANGU Pati) - 5,779 Alfred Andapanga Baliawe (IND) - 4,404 Dickson Samai (IND) - 3,525 Diane Unagi Koiam (ULP) - 3,030 Joe Tintin Saraga (PLP) - 2,920

The counting completion rate after count 84 is 41.74%.

Meantime, Moresby North West (MNW) Open suspended counting yesterday as well.

After count 119 yesterday, Lohia Boe Samuel was leading the race.

Lohia Boe Samuel (PANGU Pati) - 13,918 Joe Tonde (LP) - 8,764 Thaddeus Kambanei (PNC) - 6,027 Issac B Lupari (IND) - 4,600 Des Yaninen (IND) - 3,218

After count 119, counting completion was at 68.79%.