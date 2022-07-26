 

Sitting MPs Lead In POM Counting

12:48, July 26, 2022
Counting had been rowdy for Moresby North-East (MNE) Open. That and the incidents violence resulted in counting beinh suspended yesterday (Monday 25th July).

The last count for MNE, count 84, had sitting MP John Kaupa in the lead.

  1. John Kaupa (PANGU Pati) - 5,779
  2. Alfred Andapanga Baliawe (IND) - 4,404
  3. Dickson Samai (IND) - 3,525
  4. Diane Unagi Koiam (ULP) - 3,030
  5. Joe Tintin Saraga (PLP) - 2,920

The counting completion rate after count 84 is 41.74%.

Meantime, Moresby North West (MNW) Open suspended counting yesterday as well.

After count 119 yesterday, Lohia Boe Samuel was leading the race.

  1. Lohia Boe Samuel (PANGU Pati) - 13,918
  2. Joe Tonde (LP) - 8,764
  3. Thaddeus Kambanei (PNC) - 6,027
  4. Issac B Lupari (IND) - 4,600
  5. Des Yaninen (IND) - 3,218

After count 119, counting completion was at 68.79%.

Moresby North-East (MNE) Open
Counting Period
2022 National General Elections
