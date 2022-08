Our Development Party member, Sir Puka won by a margin finishing off with 10,970 votes ahead of PANGU Pati candidate, Evele Kala.

Kala ran second with 6,859 votes, the decider was given after the 24th exclusion of Kilroy Koirobete Genia (ULP).

The absolute majority was 8,915 and exhausted ballot papers were 9,957 votes.