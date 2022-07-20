Sir Julius Gives Gap In Lead

As of yesterday at 6pm after quality check from the Kavieng LLG, Lovongai LLG, Murat, Tikana, Konoagil, Matalai, Nimamar, Sentral Niu Ailan and Tanir LLG, the incumbent member was in the lead with 31, 749 votes.

Indigenous Liberation Party candidate, Moses Makis has so far received 16,591 votes.

Only female candidate for the Provincial seat, Rhody Paut from Tandis village in the Sentral Niu Ailan LLG has so far received 2,115 votes.

She has maintained her race running third on the ladder since counting commenced.

Seven more boxes are expected to be counted today from the Namatanai LLG.