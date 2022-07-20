Sir J Retains Seat

After Primary count of all 10 LLG’s, incumbent Governor and Senior Statesman Sir Julius Chan won through a convincing 31,717 Votes.

This was 54.66 percent of the total formal Votes of 58,024.

Indigenous party candidate, Moses Markis was the runner-up with 16, 592, while only female candidate, Rhodie Paut from Tandis village in the Sentral Niu Ailan received 2,115 votes.

Governor Sir Julius Chan during his declaration ceremony thanked all New Irelanders for the mandate and for trusting his leadership to lead the province for another five years.