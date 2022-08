The top five contenders in the EHP regional seat are:

SIMON SIA – PNC – 108, 890 PETER NUMU – PNG ONE NATION – 102, 129 LIVINGSTONE FONTENU – ULP – 50, 512 JAMES PUPUNE –PNG PARTY – 33, 617 PIUS KASAMPI – Independent – 27, 081

The absolute majority stands at 257, 325 votes as eliminations continue. There are 19 exclusions to follow.