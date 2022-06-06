SHP Police Officers Probed

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen said the police officers are not allowed to take part in doing campaigns for any candidates when in police uniforms or using police properties.

PPC Yangen made this call after a police officer was involved in an argument that lead to damages of properties.

The police boss said the other incident is still under investigation and police will soon make arrests.

PPC Yangen said the arrest of the two would now teach the others that police officers must not be involved in any election campaigns or take sides of any candidates and attack rival candidates.

“Officers in the province must work closely with the people in the province to deliver a free, safe and corruption-free election.”

PPC Yangen thanked the PNGDF officers deployed in the province who he said were working closely with the police officers to uphold tough security measures during the election.