SHP Aims To Complete Counting Soon

Highlands Western End Commander, acting Assistant Commissioner John Kale said counting in the province is progressing well, however, he has received police intelligence reports of an alleged build-up of firearms within Mendi township

The meeting comprise of the Provincial Election Manager Alwynn Jimmy, the Quick Response Force Commanders, Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen and the electoral officials in the province to strategise on how we can fast-track the counting.

He said there were also reports of certain candidates intending to block off the two roads into Mendi from Tente and Kiburu but they were warned not to do so.

“We told the electoral commission officials to speed up counting and they are doing that now. The way they are planning their counting process looks good and we should be winding down the counting by next week,” Mr Kale said.

In the meantime, Mr Kale has appealed to all the candidates to cooperate with the security forces and the counting officials to ensure the counting is completed well before August 12.

“I also want the public to refrain from creating unnecessary disturbances during the counting and declaration periods,” he said.

The Commander said polling for Southern Highlands was done peacefully and he expects the same to be maintained during counting and declaration.