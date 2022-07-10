Security Forces Set For WHP Polling

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent John Sagom said the security personnel are ready and looking forward to the polling.

He said the Quick Response Force comprising PNG Defence Force and Police Mobile Squad personnel and the Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) will help the Western Highlands Provincial Police Command to deliver a free, fair and safe election.

PPC Sagom said for the Highlands region, polling had started on Monday July 4, in Hela and July 7, in Enga provinces. Polling for Enga ended yesterday with polling teams and security personnel to move over to Southern Highlands in preparation for polling on Monday July 11.

He added that polling for Western Highlands would consist of 334 polling sites. The rollover teams coming from the Southern Highlands will be inserted into the respective polling sites in time for voting next Wednesday.

PPC Sagom appealed to the people of Western Highlands for their cooperation. He said candidates must show people true leadership qualities, ensuring their supporters and tribesmen do not threaten, harass, and intimidate others.

“I want all candidates and their supporters not to cause trouble but allow the constitutional process to take place. The security forces will ensure every citizen cast their votes freely without fear or favour,” PPC Sagom said.