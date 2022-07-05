Security forces duty bound to ensure safe voting

Divisional Commander for New Guinea Islands, Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Perou N’Dranou said the election operations are always one of the biggest operations for the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary as well as its sister disciplinary forces, the PNG Defence Force and the PNG Correctional Service.

He said the forces have been working well together to ensure a smooth run of the 2022 National General Election while maintaining law and order throughout the province and the country on a daily basis.

“We are duty-bound to provide a conducive environment for the people to exercise their democratic right to choose leaders freely without fear or favour, threats, intimidation, harassment or violence,” said ACP N’Dranou.

He said the mission of delivering a free, fair, safe and corruption free election comes with its own challenges given the difficult terrains of the country, the unpredictable weather and the on-going daily challenges faced by the security forces.

He thanked the people of the New Guinea Islands region for their cooperation and support throughout the campaign phase.

Mr N’Dranou urged the people to take ownership of this election and continue supporting the security forces in achieving a free, fair and safe election. He called on candidates to manage their supporters and not disrupt any election process.

“Do not bribe your voters, issue threats or use any form of violence on the people to vote for you,” ACP N’Dranou said.

Meanwhile, polling has been scheduled for 4-8 July for East New Britain, Manus, and New Ireland provinces, while West New Britain and the Autonomous region of Bougainville go to the polls from July 4-11.