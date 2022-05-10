SDP announces 41 candidates

About 600 people had expressed their interest to join the party, 50 of whom were women.

Party leader and governor for NCD Powes Parkop spoke highly of the selected candidates, whose backgrounds he described would make them visionary, smart and passionate leaders for the country.

Parkop said SDP is for gender equality and focuses on the resources and efforts of getting women who have a better chance of winning.

SDP Candidate for West Sepik Provincial Seat Dorothy Tekwie said it is an honor to be a candidate for the Social Democratic Party.

Ms Tekwie has served in the public service for many years. Her recent role is President of the Council of Women in West Sepik.

She said, “I have been approached by other political parties but somehow I felt that in West Sepik this is the party that delivers, and I want to be associated with the party that’s going to transform, that’s going to transform the other half of this country. It’s about quality leadership.”

The screening process was guided by the candidates’ character, history, background and stance in their respective communities.