Schnaubelt Re-elected

Schnaubelt was officially declared after the 16th exclusion, having polled 16, 454 votes.

His declaration was done at the Stemper hall in Namatanai town at 8pm yesterday.

Finishing second was People’s Progress Party candidate Byron Chan with 12,393 votes and second runner-up, James Seat finished with 3,936 votes.

Schnaubelt was first elected into Parliament in the 2017 National General Election.

New Ireland has declared it’s MPs for each district and the provincial seat.

Leader of the People’s Progress Party, Sir Julius Chan and PANGU Pati candidate Ian Ling-Stuckey have been returned to parliament by the people of New Ireland.