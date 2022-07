Also in Milne Bay, Esa’ala got behind Moses Maladina to elect him as their new MP. Maladina unseated sitting member, Davis Steven.

Maladina was declared after a very close race with Steven after the 20th elimination of Misty Baloiloi, Maladina finished with 9,359 votes.

Milne Bay now adds numbers to the PANGU Pati camp.