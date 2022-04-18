Rushing Laws Undermines Elections

Transparency International Papua New Guinea (TIPNG) issued this statement following media reports that there will be no arrangement for a caretaker cabinet during the Election period commencing from the Issue of Writs on 28th April and ending with the Return of Writs on 29th July 2022.

Whilst retaining a full Cabinet up to return of writs is not unlawful, TIPNG cautions that any significant decisions that may have a long-term effect and high cost on PNG, should be carefully considered.

Parliament is scheduled to sit for a final session tomorrow 19th April 2022, just nine (9) days before the Issue of Writs.

“It would further jeopardise the integrity of the National Elections if Members of Parliament rush through legislation that would be seen to secure funds for the Government to support their re-election campaigns.

“Any deliberate abuse of public office by incumbent Members of Parliament will not be tolerated by voters in the Election, such leaders should be voted out and also prosecuted for corruption by law enforcement agencies,” said TIPNG Board Chair, Peter Aitsi.

“The people of Papua New Guinea expect our elected legislators to pass laws in the public interest and to demonstrate the highest standards of accountability.

“We should not have political opportunists take advantage of public trust and abuse it for their own re-election.

“These types of abuse of power will only compound the administrative challenges faced by the PNG Electoral Commission in delivering a free, fair and safe elections in accordance with the National Constitution and electoral laws,” Mr. Aitsi stated.