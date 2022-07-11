Rosso, Tomala Jump Ahead In Count Two

After count 2, incumbent Lae MP John Rosso racked up another 303 votes from Hengali ward 1, putting him far ahead with 982 votes. Following behind was PNC candidate, Fabian Peter, with 207 votes, Matthew Minape at his heels with 203 votes, Valentine Buri with 58 and Ahi man, Shepherd Way, with 54 votes.

In the regional count, United Labour Party candidate, Kemas Tomala, got 144 votes from ballot box 177, placing him in front with 375 votes. Running behind was former Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, with 278 votes.

The People's Labour Party candidate scooped 198 votes from Hengali, which saw him jump ahead of People's Movement for Change candidate, Jennifer Baing, with 169 votes.

Manu Bobola was running fourth with 159 votes, while PNC's Kelly Naru trailed with 108 votes.