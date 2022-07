The first box to be opened was from ward 1 in Ahi rural, Hengali village.

Ballot box 176 saw incumbent Lae MP, John Rosso, leading with 679 votes.

Following behind on 51 votes is Shepherd Way, Valentine Buri with 28, Pastor Fabian Peter with 20 and Matthew Minape with 18 votes.

With Regional count 1, Kemas Tomala is ahead with 231 votes.

Jennifer Baing is following behind with 124 votes, Manu Bobola with 104, Luther Wenge with 80, Ginson Saonu with 58 and Kelly Naru with 39.