RO challenges MPs

She made this statement during the signing of the writ for Finschhafen’s Member-elect, Rainbo Paita, which was witnessed by Lae’s Member-elect, John Rosso.

Joses issued the challenge to Rosso and Paita, urging them to support the Electoral Commission instead of waiting until the last minute.

“Plis, tupla incumbent Member blo mipla, harim krai blo mi olsem election manager for the biggest province in the country – Morobe – na go na halivim mipla lo fait na priperim ol state institutions olsem PNG Electoral Commission, so mipla ken redim gut ol samting olsem electoral roll na logistics.”

In response, Rosso said they have taken into account the RO’s concerns, and said they will prepare for the next five years to ensure a good democratic process in 2027.

“We will start our planning early, and we will make certain our common roll is updated properly and we will fix any issues that are there to ensure that in 2027, we will have a free, fair and safe election for all of Papua New Guinea.”

(Morobe’s Assistant Election Manager and Finschhafen’s Returning Officer, Fredah Joses, addressing Rainbo Paita and John Rosso in Finschhafen)