RO Appointment Petitioned

A protest was held in Wabag town this morning calling for the PNG Electoral Commission to revoke the appointment of Ignas Nembo as RO.



Candidates allege that Nembo is related to sitting MP, Dr Lino Tom, which gives rise to a potential conflict of interest.



Iamau told the group that he will forward their petition to the PNGEC immediately, stressing that only the EC has the power to make decisions.



"The appointment of ROs occurs after they send an application," said the election manager.



"Everywhere in PNG, the appointment is made by the Electoral Commission in Port Moresby.



"The appointment was gazetted and sent on Tuesday; I received it late at around 2pm."



He told the gathering that the Commission has always focused on a free and fair election, pointing out that it has always been the candidates and supporters who disrupt the electoral process.



"Hijacking boxes, block voting; it's all us doing it against the law.



"We disrupt elections then blame the Electoral Commission.



"The 2017 incident that occurred was because of certain candidates, their supporters and a returning officer. We all know that.



"But today, we intend to deliver a free and fair election.



"I accept your petition and will send to the Electoral Commissioner now."



He reminded everyone that nominations will open at 4.06pm today.