 

RO’s Message for Hiri-Koiari

BY: Loop Author
10:09, July 29, 2022
195 reads

Hiri-Koiari is one of the new electorates for Central Province and the people are excited to elect a new member of parliament.

According to Returning Officer, Leo Ameua, he stated that his message since the beginning of the polling and nominations to the people of Hiri-Koiari has always been the same.

“Hiri-Koiari is a new electorate and we are trying to get a pioneer member during this election to be our representative in parliament. So let us do it the Central way,” he said.

Ameua said that the Central way means that there should not be any disruptions, especially from scrutineers. He said whatever their issues are should not be raised now, but taken to the right people after declaration. 

National General Elections
papua new guinea
RO speaks
Loop author
