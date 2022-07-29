RO’s Message for Hiri-Koiari

According to Returning Officer, Leo Ameua, he stated that his message since the beginning of the polling and nominations to the people of Hiri-Koiari has always been the same.

“Hiri-Koiari is a new electorate and we are trying to get a pioneer member during this election to be our representative in parliament. So let us do it the Central way,” he said.

Ameua said that the Central way means that there should not be any disruptions, especially from scrutineers. He said whatever their issues are should not be raised now, but taken to the right people after declaration.