 

Rigo, Abau In Elimination Round

15:26, August 3, 2022
Rigo and Abau Open are well underway in elimination rounds and leading for Rigo Open is National Alliance Party candidate, Turai Elemi.

The results for Rigo is:

1. Turai Elemi (NA) - 5,840 votes

2. Ano Pala (PANGU Pati) – 5,646 votes

3. Biari Cibby Ubuna (IND) – 3,907 votes

4. Vikki Mossine (FPNG) – 3,200 votes

5. Lekwa Gure (ULP) – 3,192

 

Rigo Open is now in the 27th Exclusion with Gomara Gorua (PRP) eliminated.

Meanwhile, Abau Open this morning were on their 6th elimination of Kulu Wari (IND). Running first in the ladder is Sir Puka Temu.

1. Sir Puka Temu (ODP) – 9,510 votes.

2. Evele Kala (PANGU Pati) – 4,663 votes

3. Kilroy Koirobete Genia (ULP) – 2,775 votes

4. Kelly Onne (IND) - 2,391

5. Honda Gila (IND) – 2,194

