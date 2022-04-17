Raising Awareness On NGE 2022

The students stressed to the people that their vote is important and has the potential to develop or destroy Papua New Guinea.

The pre-election campaign awareness took place at Tainaladera Section in Vabukori Village in the Moresby South Electorate.

Laws of the country guarantee that every individual has the right to vote freely. Eligible voters should not vote out of obligation to family or close relations, but to vote because the candidates portray and deliver good policies without bribery and the like.

Fourth year student Hipson Aiyopa explained that Caritas PNG was founded in 1974 before the country’s independence and was established by the Catholic Bishop Conference. Their work involves assisting in times of disasters, addressing social issues, domestic violence and PNG as a whole.

“Na nao em taim blo election, election kam klostu so ol tokim mipla ol political students lo university lo wok bung wantaim ol na salim displa message where ol gat lo educatim yupla. So mipla kam representim Caritas na also mipla kam representim University of PNG.” (And now with the approaching elections, Caritas PNG are working in partnership with the students to educate people about the elections. We represent Caritas PNG, and the University of Papua New Guinea.)

Tainaladera is dominated by people from Kerema, Gulf Province, with existing intermarriages with Vabukori. However, for so long the struggle of water availability has been continuously evident as findings show that landowners do not agree with putting pipes to distribute water throughout all sections of the village.

“So our main concern here is water. Water is what we need. Where do we get water to cook, eat, and feed our family? No water and we complain our members send water cart and it’s once in a blue moon. The problem is people here do not want us to pull water from there to here. They do not want us to break their land to put pipes through,” said a distraught Lare Maso, Women’s Secretary for Tainaladera Section and Vice Secretary for Vabukori Community

She stressed that the people especially women must put their votes for someone that will understand their plight and make changes that will also benefit the future generations as well.

The students encouraged the people to apply responsible voting and to choose wisely. If they are not already on the common roll, they must do so in preparation for the elections.