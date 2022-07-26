Rai Coast to begin counting

Police personnel overseeing security at the counting venue said counting officials had the place set up yesterday so they can get started today.

Rai Coast District security contingent commander Inspector Steven Yalamu added that the marked ballot boxes stored at Jomba police station have been transported to the counting venue.

Inspector Yalamu said Rai Coast District completed polling late and they are running out of time. He hopes they will be able to complete counting in time for the return of election writs.

Nayudo LLG was the last of Rai Coast’s constituencies to finish polling last week.

This news room also confirmed that counting for Madang Open, which was suspended on Sunday 24 July, will resume today. Counting for Bogia, Sumkar and Usino Bundi is progressing well, while counting for Middle Ramu started yesterday..