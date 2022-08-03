Race For Goilala Seat Almost Over

“Goilala Open electorate is now in their fourth last elimination and should give the decider. This morning three candidates remain out of the 38 candidates for the open seat,” he said.

Taking the lead is PANGU Pati candidate:

Casmiro Aia with 8,517. Alex Hoem Robert (URP) – 5,136 votes Francis Javia (PNC) – 4,663 votes.

“By this afternoon around 3-4pm we should declare the new member for Goilala Open,” said Maia.

The absolute majority is 10, 657 votes yet to be reached by any candidate. The 35th exclusions saw John Kogar (PFP) ousted with 2,999 votes.