Rabaul RO Lauds Proper Election Conduct

He said it was a do-or-die contest for the final exclusion as counting for the seat concluded with Rumet coming out victorious, unseating Sitting MP and Melanesian Liberal Party leader, Dr Allan Marat.

After the 7th and final exclusion, Rumet scored 5,192- a three point’s difference from Dr Allan Marat’s 5,189, to win the seat.

Third time Rabaul Open seat contender and United Labour Party candidate, Raymond Paulias bowed out of the contest in the 6th Exclusion with 3,447 votes that was distributed to the two remaining contenders - Marat and Rumet.

Mr Rumet in his maiden speech thanked God for making his victory possible.

“I would like to thank my very supportive wife and five children for supporting my goals to stand for the elections,” he said.

Mr Rumet saluted his fellow candidates for putting up a good race saying as the new Member-elect, he needs their support in restoring Rabaul.

He thanked Dr Marat for all he had done for Rabaul.

“This win is dedicated to loyal supporters of Rabaul for their perseverance and plight. Today marks a change for Rabaul and my change is my primary role now.”

ENB provincial administrator and PESC Chairman, Wilson Matava congratulated Mr Rumet and thanked election and security officials in Rabaul that supported the work of the PNG Electoral Commission.

Mr Matava said the Provincial Administration will continue to support Rabaul and the other districts to ensure DDA functions continue to serve the people.