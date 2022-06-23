Rabaul Polling Preparations Progress

A two-day training for polling and counting officials held yesterday and today was informative as they were educated on basic election procedures. Rabaul will have 18 polling teams.

Rabaul Returning Officer, Babel Umri encouraged presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling and counting officials to take the training seriously to reduce the number of informal votes.

“It is only when we continue to pretend we know everything, we end up making mistakes during polling resulting in informal ballot papers that cannot be accepted,” he said.

Statistics from the 2017 National Election revealed that the total formal ballot papers for ENB, stood at 180,049 while the informal votes was 7443 totaling 187,492.

Rabaul District recorded less informal votes of 632, due to less of its population not voting.

He said the training aims to impart vital and up- to- date information to presiding officers who will be front liners during the national election.

Mr Umri said presiding officers must know how to give their pre-election speeches, fill in the election journal daily to report all happenings at the polling booths and other issues.

He also urged officials to be neutral and not to have any affiliation with candidates, and be honest with themselves.

“You must carry out your duties professionally before, during and after the elections.”

Mr Umri said Rabaul received its polling materials this week and campaigning is progressing without any hiccups.